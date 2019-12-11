LEAVENWORTH — Every Thursday in January and February from 10 a.m. to noon, local naturalist guides will lead free snowshoe strolls on the Waterfront Park Trail along the beautiful Wenatchee River.
Enjoy the feeling of being in the wilderness while remaining in close proximity to the bustling downtown area.
“These strolls are all about giving people a chance to try snowshoeing for the first time or to just come out and enjoy the beauty of the Wenatchee River covered in snow! Mix and mingle with each other while learning about the amazing ecosystem all around us,” said Rachel Bishop, snowshoe guide and Wenatchee River Institute Community Education Lead.
All ages and experience levels are welcome, from first timers to seasoned snowshoers. Snowshoes are provided. Please dress for cold weather and bring a snack and warm beverage to help keep you toasty and energized. Meet to snowshoe from the Wenatchee River Institute campus, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.
Drop-ins are welcome and reservations are required for groups of eight or more. To make reservations or for more information, call Rachel Bishop at 548-0181 Ext. 5 or email rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
To see the event link, go to wwrld.us/2PEGE38.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.