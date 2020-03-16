LEAVENWORTH — Five students from Icicle River Middle School walked into the VEX Robotic State Championship tournament on March 7 as one of the least experienced teams, yet they managed to walk out with the Judges Award.
For the past three months, students at Icicle River Middle School have joined nearly 1 million students from more than 35 countries in the annual VEX Robotics game challenge. This year’s challenge involved working with another team to stack 7-inch cubes in scoring zones and lifting cubes onto elevated towers to earn extra points. Although these students have only been working with robotics for a few short months, they have learned a great deal about engineering, designing, building and programming a robot.
At this year’s VEX State Championship in Sunnyside, IRMS’s team of five students faced off against 32 other teams from around the state. Despite steep competition from powerhouse programs from the Lake Stevens and Bellevue school districts, IRMS students maintained a respectable middle of the pack ranking throughout the day.
During the 10 hours of head-to-head robotics competition, judges also reviewed students’ engineering notebook and interviewed the team to assess their understanding of the engineering design and decision-making process. Based on their impressive interpersonal skills and growing understanding of the design process, the IRMS team earned the Judges Award.
Although the competition season is now over, students are now eagerly anticipating the release of next year’s game challenge and brainstorming ways to continue to build on their award-winning legacy.
“Although it’s exciting and newsworthy for our kids to come home with a trophy, the real joy is seeing these kids get excited about collaborative problem solving and trying new things,” said Aaron Hansen, IRMS STE(A)M teacher. “I can’t wait to get even more kids involved in this great program next year.”
Toni Harrison is a member of the community that thinks that the academic achievement of all students in the community should be acknowledged and celebrated.