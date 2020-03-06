WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will show the film “Albatross” as part of its Environmental Film and Speaker Series.
The movie will play at 7 p.m. March 10.
The documentary examines to what extent plastic damages the environment, even in the most remote places on Earth. American photographer Chris Jordan visited the remote Pacific island of Midway and documented the plight of the albatrosses impacted there.
There film is sponsored by the North Central Washington Audubon Society. The film includes strong emotional content and is recommended for viewers over the age of 12.
— Cala Flamond, World staff