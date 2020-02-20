QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will soon have a furry new addition to the force, a K-9 unit currently in training.
Officer Mike Stump is in his third week of training in Shelton, Police Chief Kieth Siebert said. In total, the training will span six weeks, with a weeklong break in the middle for Stump and the dog to spend at home. While the dog is not on duty, it will stay with Stump, just like any other family dog.
After completing the training, Stump and his fellow officer will return to Quincy and begin regular patrol with an expected start date of March. 23, Siebert said. The dog will be specially trained to find narcotics such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and other opioid based drugs. Meth and heroin are the most common drugs in Grant County, Siebert said.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Siebert said. “I think it’ll be a great asset for our community.”
The K-9 unit has been in the works for about two years, Siebert said, and fund-raising started around August, 2018. The nonprofit group Friends of the Shelter led the fundraising efforts, raising around $20,000, Siebert said.
The funds raised by the nonprofit helped pay for the much of the start-up costs for the K-9 unit, such as the dog itself, training and lodging for Stump. Going forward, the police department has budgeted for the K-9 unit for things such as health insurance for the dog, Siebert added.
The new K-9 unit won’t be the first for the police department. Current QPD Sgt. Paul Snyder was paired with a dog named Duke in the 2000s. Duke retired from service around 2008, Siebert said. Snyder was an officer at the time.