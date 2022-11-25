“The Thanksgiving Text,” to be released next year on Netflix, will tell the story of the accidental Thanksgiving text that had the whole internet believing in holiday magic.
In case you’re unfamiliar with the story, back in 2016, Wanda Dench was getting her Thanksgiving guest list together via text message. She accidentally sent an invite to a perfect stranger, Jamal Hinton. When the high school senior asked who it was, Dench simply responded “Your grandma.”
The two quickly realized there had been a mix-up, but when Hinton jokingly asked if he could “still get a plate tho,” Dench responded, “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do...Feed every one.”
Hinton took Dench up on the offer and he and his girlfriend joined the family for Thanksgiving dinner. After recounting the incident on his social media, the story went viral, with local and national news covering it.
But for Hinton and the Denches, the meal was the start of a new tradition. Since 2016, Hinton has spent Thanksgiving with the family every year.
In 2020, Dench lost her husband due to COVID-19 complications. By her side was her family, her closest friends and her new found “grandson” Hinton.
Fast forward to 2022, and Hilton and Dench are happy to see their unlikely friendship inspire a film about a random message that turned into a tradition of love and acceptance.
“We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make,” Dench and Hinton said in a joint statement. “We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”
