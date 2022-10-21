LIFE-HALLOWEEN-BACKTONORMAL-1-OS

Patience Armbruster looks for Halloween costumes for her grandchildren in the costume section at a Goodwill store in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month.

 Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Juan Martinez picked out a devil mask as he got ready for his first fully normal Halloween since a real-life horror show — the coronavirus pandemic — hit more than two years ago.

“My kids love going out from house to house to look for candy,” Martinez said. “The first year [of the pandemic], nobody celebrated, nobody went out and then after that it was just a little bit, not that many people, but now, I think we’re back to normal.”



