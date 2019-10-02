Oeck, Bradley

Ashley Oeck and Brandon Bradley were married June 8 at Warm Springs Inn and Winery in Wenatchee before Ellie Ownbey.
She is the daughter of Angela and Steve Oeck of Wenatchee. His parents are James Melvin Bradley and Michelle Miller-Jones of Moses Lake
Attending the couple were Hannah Rimes of Wenatchee; Chantel DesJarlais and Lillie McGuire of Walla Walla; Kiaya Boyce and Colby Swartz of Kennewick; Rachel Meier, Preston Bradley and Matt Alvarado of Moses Lake; and Sam Watanabe of Woodinville
A reception followed at the venue.
The couple honeymooned in Maui, Hawaii.
They have settled in Richland.
She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Washington State University. She is a biomedical scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
He graduated from Bachelor of General Science at Washington State University. He is a team leader of production at LambWeston.