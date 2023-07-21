We need a Spark Tank. Sometimes the word-play thing doesn't communicate, so I'll give a little background for those who would like some help understanding the concept.
“Think tank” is an institution that cultivates, refines, and fosters ideas in military strategy, social development, and political effectiveness, creating new approaches to technology and economics. Think tanks have been a thing for more than three centuries, but the concept has become a global endeavor to improve life for the past 40 years.
Western society has multiplied our resources to grow and expand the things most valued in society. Since the Industrial Revolution, we have exponentially increased efforts to enjoy more secure and efficient lifestyles.
“Shark Tank” is a reality TV show launched in the summer of 2009. It features aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators pitching their ideas to a panel of wealthy business people who they hope to convince to invest in them. This show is popular and exciting, but I sense a greater need in our society.
The "Spark Tank" title needs some work, but the concept could revolutionize our world. The impact would be immediate and richly evident because it results from people living out the "One Anothering" mindset. The New Testament says, "let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds ..." (Hebrews 10:24). However, the word "spur" in the original language has such a rich meaning that the English language requires several words to capture the intent. It means to poke, incite, provoke, and stimulate to the best end. So, "Spark Tank" will work until someone comes up with a better name.
Imagine what it would be like to live in a community that inspires ways to move people to love and do good deeds. I don't advise waiting for a think tank specialist to propagate ideas when a simple, steady, grassroots approach would work better. We could list examples of good and loving deeds, but that is putting the cart before the horse. Whether a particular kindness is creative or innovative is secondary to the hard work we are challenged to commit to in "let us consider." I think about being creative and helpful when the need or the emergency is in front of my face.
I hope we don't get to a place where we need a "think tank" to light a fire in us to extend our best efforts on behalf of others. I hope we take up the challenge to carry a habitual mindset of having the needs of others in the forefront of our thoughts, rather than responding as a knee-jerk reaction to an urgent problem all the time.
The front part of our brains is where we make decisions. No matter your brain development age, thinking about others is not necessarily about maturity but whether you will take the time and effort to be about others rather than your own endeavors.
Many years ago, I was walking with my son in the neighborhood, and we happened upon a fat cat hunched in the cool grass. We noticed that the cat had captured a baby bunny and was "playing" with the quivering creature. The cat had a reputation, so I did what I thought was best and led my son away from the scene because there appeared to be nothing to be done for that bunny.
My child was instantly thinking, strategizing, and clearly planning to disobey his father's command: "Don't touch the bunny! The cat may attack you and the rabbit is likely suffering."
At the doorstep, I reminded him to heed my words.
And then I watched as he walked across the street to the scene with calm resolution. Again I shouted all of the additional consequences of his decision, but after a few phrases, I realized I looked ridiculous. He walked to the cat, scooped up the bunny, and the bemused cat offered no retaliation.
Proud? Yes. Ashamed. Yeah. I couldn't shake the indomitable force for kindness contained in my determined kindergartner. The point is: when you take the time to think, plan, and devise good deeds for others, you have already done the most challenging part.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone