Is forgiving another person something you choose, or an attitude that develops over time? Is forgiveness a transaction or a process?
I am inspired and in awe of people in history who do very hard things — like forgiving someone who deeply hurts you.
Samereh Alinejad, an Iranian woman who first devoted herself to seeking retribution following the murder of her teenage son, found the strength to forgive.
The genocide in Rwanda took place roughly 30 years ago, but now, the two tribes have been working through their horrible story. After 15 years in prison, the government had to release thousands of convicted murderers back into society. Where did they go? They had nowhere to go but to return home. I have an entire bookshelf with stories of how they are learning to forgive and live beside one another.
You may recall stories about the Holocaust, the civil rights movement, the 9/11 attacks on our country, but we don’t need to look at history or across oceans to find nightmarish stories of unthinkable tragedy mingled with uncommon kindness. I’m aware, affected, and sobered by those who forgive the worst atrocities, but I also experience the struggle to hold onto my pain and resentment or extend grace to people who may or may not even want it. Furthermore, I’m cringingly sure I have said or done something to put my name on someone’s list of people in need of forgiveness.
The time-tested scriptures, from the old and new, are peppered with wise instructions to “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
To be sure, forgiveness is a hard ask.
When I think about cultivating forgiveness in our life, some situations may involve an active, deliberate process. Other situations require a decisive choice — a transaction where forgiveness happens when you declare and extend the deed of grace to someone. For me, the two paths are not different trails up this challenging mountain, but are more like a highway with a slow and fast lane. Surely, there is tension between the action and the process, but if you embrace both, you will find a road to walk forward on.
Consider a few thoughts of others who have shared from their journey:
“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive.”
—Martin Luther King Jr.
“I believe forgiveness is the best form of love in any relationship. It takes a strong person to say they’re sorry and an even stronger person to forgive.”
—Yolanda Hadid
“I learned a long time ago that some people would rather die than forgive. It’s a strange truth, but forgiveness is a painful and difficult process. It’s not something that happens overnight. It’s an evolution of the heart.”
—Sue Monk Kidd
“Forgiveness is not weak. It takes courage to face and overcome powerful emotions.”
—Desmond Tutu
Like making tea, ideas need to steep to deepen our thoughts and actions, but I’ll share one more example or quote from someone I admire:
“You can’t forgive without loving. And I don’t mean sentimentality. I don’t mean much. I mean having enough courage to stand up and say, ‘I forgive. I’m finished with it.’” Maya Angelou was a poet, storyteller, activist, singer, dancer, actress, composer, editor, essayist, playwright, and Hollywood’s first female black director. But arguably, her greatest achievement was to overcome evil with forgiveness.
For those who switch back and forth on the “highway of forgiveness”or have considered whether they should embark on it at all, you are not alone.
One student asked, “How can I forgive when I can never forget what has happened to me?”
She wrote an email at the end of the year and shared that “forgiveness is not forgetting, but remembering with mercy.”
As we continue with ideas for living out the “one anothering” directives found in Ephesians Chapter 4, some might ask, isn’t there some clever topic that can serve to exfoliate our minds today? Yes, but what is easy or entertaining is not always a virtue.
The hard things in life are worth exploring. It is a good exercise to seek and reflect on stories of forgiveness. Search “inspiring stories of forgiveness,” find a good non-fiction audiobook, or perhaps watch a movie that dives deep into the theme of forgiveness.
I hope you discover examples that show the amazing capacity of a human heart to forgive and restore. It just might be helpful to others on the highway.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.