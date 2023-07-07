Summer is a great time to get our minds and bodies in shape. Whether in work or play, July cries out for recreation moments filled with lots of carbs, ice cream, and gathering with "one another."
Whatever you may be doing, remember the shape of your relationships matter, as well. From the most intimate connections to those you barely know, the apostle Paul shares some counsel: "So then let us pursue what makes for peace and mutual upbuilding." (Romans 14:19, ESV)
If you are jumping into this conversation for the first time, this article is one of several which seek to deepen our relationships by following the ancient words of how to best “one another” each other.
- Show hospitality to one another (without complaining).
- Accept one another.
- Speak the truth to your neighbor.
- Bear one another's burdens.
Don't worry; love is on the way (it sounds like an 80's song, but stay with me). In the meantime, "let us" turn our attention to peace talks. I'll defer to the great historians in Wenatchee to address the wins and losses standings for peace talks in our world, but from my experience, peace-making is becoming a rare endeavor. From a global perspective, those who leave the "peace table" may be glad they were present, but it is not always the most satisfying experience for all. Peace talks can feel more like a root canal, than a spa treatment.
Think about it — you are more likely to remember if you reflect on specifics.
Still, pursuing peace is worth the best efforts of every person. I don't have a God complex or delusions of grandeur, but I do believe the work of peace starts with me.
There is a story of a father pushing a grocery cart with a toddler who was in the basket reaching, shouting, and misbehaving like an octopus on Red Bull. An observant woman witnessed the wild fray, but also noticed the father speaking calmly and patiently.
"It's OK, Jimmy. You are going to be alright. Just hang in there, Jimmy…"
His words were soothing and calm.
She commented: "You are such a good father." Then turning to the child who still was out of control, she cooed, "What's the matter, Jimmy?"
The father interrupted, "Ma’am, his name is Franklin; I'm Jimmy."
Educators, psychologists, business people and motivational speakers tout the power of self-talk with good reason.
I read a study where 20 participants were shown images. In every picture there was a scene and participants were asked things like, "Pick out the banana in this scene." Half did the task quietly, and the other half repeated the word "banana" out loud the whole time. The verbal repeaters found the picture of the banana a little faster.
It's also known that children learn better when they talk their way through a new skill — something they do instinctively in play. They "talk out" their thoughts and actions with blocks, trucks, Barbies, coloring, and tying their shoes. When you want to learn or do anything with your brain, it’s good practice to use all parts of the brain to accomplish the goal.
Do you ever catch yourself talking to yourself? You might find you are rehearsing an argument and imagine winning. Conflict resolution starts with yourself. Growing up in Silicon Valley as a kid, I'd sit in traffic for hours and watch people talk to themselves — back then, Bluetooth wifi in cars didn’t exist. You can tell whether people are singing on the radio or talking to themselves — usually by whether their upper body is moving to the music. Some car singers even hold up a fictitious microphone or perform air guitar. The most concerning ones are simulating the drums on their dash. When you see people engaging in self-talk, do you ever wonder what they are saying?
Cultivating an attitude of peace in your heart is a cardio exercise that requires time and effort, but is ultimately so rewarding. Committing to an attitude of peace is the first part of the recipe, and the second ingredient adds in the application "building up one another" or actually doing the “encouraging.”
Starting with yourself is not selfish; it is a practical exercise. You know you are the only person you can change. You likely know the best and the worst in yourself, and you will encounter more success when you take control of your peace self-talking train. Use your thoughts, words, and actions to habitually lead toward peace. Some will say, "Talk is cheap, and talking never really works," and it is true until "it works." Even though peace is rare, it is worth it.
When you intentionally practice peace from your heart, you will recognize how your words can build up others and richly improve your relationships.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.