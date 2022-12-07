LIFE-HEALTH-UNIVERSAL-FLUVACCINE-PH

This flu vaccine, given at an October 2020 clinic in South Philadelphia, was designed to protect against strains of flu that were circulating that year. But a new universal flu vaccine, invented at the University of Pennsylvania, might one day protect recipients against all types of flu virus. 

 Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

A University of Pennsylvania scientist now thinks he has cracked the case, using the same technology that was the basis for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines: messenger RNA.



