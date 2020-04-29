The Department of Defense this week cleared the release of three Navy videos — one from 2004 and the other two from 2015 — taken from F /A-18 aircraft that show what used to be called UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, but which now have been reclassified "unidentified aerial phenomena."
The official release of the videos follows what the Pentagon called "unauthorized" distribution in 2007 and 2017 — but also the startling admission that the videos were the real deal. The videos provide compelling evidence that UFOs were being encountered by Navy aircraft carrier fighter pilots off the east and west coasts of the United States.
In the 2015 video titled "gimbal," an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt encountered off the coast of Florida what looked like, well ... a flying saucer with a central underbelly protrusion that also made it resemble a spinning top.
The footage was shot above cloud cover at 25,010 feet using the aircraft's advanced targeting forward-looking infrared sensor. The aircraft was at first identified as a drone.
But then one of the pilots observed, "There's a whole fleet of them." Shortly after that, the aircraft tilted to the opposite side.
"Look at that thing, it's rotating," one of the incredulous pilots stated.
In 2019, the U.S. Navy admitted the aircraft were indeed what used to be called UFOs.
"The three videos show incursions into our military training ranges by unidentified aerial phenomena, " Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher told NBC News.
Another video, FLIR, shows video from an F/18 Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off San Diego capturing a UAP hovering at 24,000 feet and then darting to the left.
The New York Times and To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a group cofounded by Tom DeLonge of rock group Blink 182, previously published the videos.
The To The Stars group said the videos and supporting reports represent "the first official evidence released by the U.S. government that can be rightfully designated as credible, authentic confirmation that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP ) are real."
The unknown aircraft "demonstrate flight characteristics of advanced technologies unlike anything we currently know, understand, or can duplicate with current technologies, " the group said on its website.
The Navy, although discussing what was in the videos, previously said the footage were never officially released.
"The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos, " the Pentagon said Monday in the statement. "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."
The Defense Department also said it was "releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos."