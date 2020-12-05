Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation.

___ (Judi Light Hopson is the Executive Director of the stress management website USA Wellness Cafe at www.usawellnesscafe.com. Emma Hopson is an author and a nurse educator. Ted Hagen is a family psychologist.) ___ (c)2020 Person to Person Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC _____ PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):