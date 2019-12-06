Pet of the Week

Meet Emerson.
Emerson is a 5-month-old, small, black and white, medium-hair domestic mix.
Emerson has been waiting for a home for 132 days. This sweet boy enjoyed human companionship with a foster family and is now getting used to new surroundings and people at the shelter. Emerson might hiss the first time you meet, but if you ignore it and approach him slowly he will relax, purr loudly, and knead when you pet his incredibly soft, thick fur. Emerson likes lap- and snuggle time with familiar people, but doesn’t really like to be carried around. He doesn’t like loud noises or surprises so would be best in a quiet home without children. Take Emerson home today!
His adoption fee is $100.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
—Cala Flamond, World staff