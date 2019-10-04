Precious is, well ... precious, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a 4-year-old, medium size, black, domestic medium hair mix.
This gentle girl is at the shelter because her owner died and now she is getting used to strange noises and new people. Precious is initially shy but becomes friendly when she gets to know you. You’ll enjoy petting and brushing her soft, silky fur and Precious will purr her enjoyment and chirp at you for more. She is relaxed when held and is likely a great lap cat. Precious is declawed and lived indoors with other cats.
Her adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.