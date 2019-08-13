Say hello to Beatrice! She is a medium size, 18-month old, black and white, short-hair domestic mix.
Beatrice is a sweet, young girl who is cautious in new situations. When you pet or brush her gently, though, she'll relax and become your best friend. When Beatrice is happiest, she will purr, knead and drool. She’s OK being held but isn’t a lap cat quite yet. Beatrice came to the shelter with her three kittens and they have all been adopted. It's now her turn to find a forever home. If you’d like a gentle, affectionate friend, come meet Beatrice.
Her adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff