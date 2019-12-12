Pet of the Week

Caba is one good looking fellow, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Caba is a 1-year-old, medium sized, grey and white Siberian Husky
He is young, active and looking for an owner who loves the breed and his adventurous and wilful nature. He is looking for a home with Husky experience who will look after and love him with all their hearts. Caba is unsure with new dogs at first but warms up and tries to play. He has been around children as young as five and is playful and friendly, but a tad rambunctious for the little ones. He is looking for someone special to complete his doggie training and give him lots of love and devotion. You will be rewarded with a constant companion!
His adoption fee is $150
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.