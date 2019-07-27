Iris is a 2-year-old, large size, black and white Siberian Husky mix.
She is a happy, friendly dog and loves an active lifestyle. Iris is eager to get outside and go for walks and is fairly good on a leash. Iris makes a great hiking dog and is a favorite to take out on the trails with her polite ways and eagerness for an adventure. She is looking for a home with a Husky-approved fenced yard and a savvy owner who will cherish her for her breed characteristics. Iris will also do best in a home without small kids or cats.
Her adoption fee is $125. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is at capacity and is having a 50 percent off sale on all dog adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older through the end of the month.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff