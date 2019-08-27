Meet By Linda Barta
Katara
Katara is the sweetest kitty you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is an 8-year-old, medium size, brown and black short-hair tabby mix.
Katara is affectionate and will meow and give you head butts to get your attention. When you pet or brush her, she’ll roll around and purr up a storm. Katara came to the shelter as a stray so it is not known how well she would do with other pets. With her confidence, she would probably blend in well with most any household. Katara has been at the shelter for over two months. She is patiently awaiting a family to adopt her and give her all the love she’s been missing.
Her adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff