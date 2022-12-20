Meet Lady Rodrick

ladyrod.12.22.jpg

Meet Lady Rodrick

Lady Rodrick is a nine-month-old, small-sized, brown and grey, female domestic short hair mix.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?