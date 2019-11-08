Pet of the Week

Matchbox
Matchbox is an 11-year-old golden and white domestic shorthair Siamese mix.
Matchbox is the one calling out to you in his funny voice. He is part Siamese so he will be a talker. He likes attention and will purr when you pet or brush his soft fur. Matchbox is confident and likes to explore when he’s not with you. He has been a mostly outdoor kitty but may not be a great mouser since he likes to relax. Matchbox has been around a dog but had disagreements with neighborhood cats.
His adoption fee is $65
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff