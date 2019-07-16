MillieBy Linda Barta
Millie is a wonderful girl, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a 4-year-old, medium size, tan and black coonhound mix.
Millie is happy and social with a loving heart. She craves being active — whether playing fetch, going for a walk or a hike — but she would be just as happy as your indoor companion. Millie would prefer accommodations as an only pet and needs a secure fenced yard so she can enjoy being outdoors without her nose getting the best of her. She is well behaved, attentive, eager to please and knows some commands. Millie lights up when she sees a friendly face and is ready to start a new adventure with you.
Her adoption fee is $125.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff