Nick Cage is an almost 2-year-old, small-sized, black and white tuxedo, male domestic shorthair mix cat.
Nick Cage is a very friendly guy who was born at WVHS and raised by his feral momma in a foster home. Nick Cage’s fosters taught him very good manners and how to trust people and interact in a household with multiple older cats. He is used to noises and activities around the house like the TV, vacuum cleaners and washing machines. Nick is energetic, but very gentle with his claws. He loves being pet and is very friendly and affectionate. Nick Cage can be described as calm, collected, and curious and can captivate anyone with his green and turquoise eyes.
His adoption fee is $100. The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone