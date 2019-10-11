Pet of the Week

Oxford is one handsome guy, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a 5-year-old, medium size, black-and-cream-colored, Alaskan Husky Mix.
Oxford loves to spend time outside with you enjoying the trails and scenery. He has brief moments of giving you attention, but is content to just hang out in your presence watch the world go by in between adventures. Oxford is smart and already knows the commands sit and shake and does them with zest when the food comes out. He is the perfect companion for those wanting an independent thinker who will entertain himself while you are away. He will do best in a home with female dogs and no cats.
His adoption fee is $125
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.