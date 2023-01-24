Pebble and Crumb are two beautiful 5-month-old black male domestic shorthair kittens that are just starting to grow into their personalities.
Originally, they came in as strays as apart of our trap and release program, hence the tipped ear on them both. However, since it’s winter and they’re very young, we decided to start socializing.
Now, Pebble and Crumb are a great option to adopt, either separate or together, but they would love to go as a package deal.
These two are best friends and littermates who have been through it all, together. They love playing with small toys that make noise and start to be quite social and break out of their shells when you give them a chance.
They would prefer a calmer household that they can adjust and get comfortable in, and eventually gain confidence and more social experience. These two are really fun, and are going to be a great addition to any family.
Name your price sale.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone