Radar
Radar is such a handsome fellow, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a 2-year-old, medium size, black and brown, short-hair domestic tabby mix.
When Radar first came to the shelter, he’d been hit by a car and in a lot of pain with a broken left hind leg. Fortunately, the fracture was small. Radar was sent to foster care for eight weeks of kennel rest as he healed from his injuries. He is now back in the adoptable cat room at the shelter and is so ready to find his new home. Radar is sweet, social and has a wonderful personality. Stop by the shelter and see for yourself!
His adoption fee is $65.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff