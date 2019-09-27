Remmy is looking for that someone special
Remmy is a 10 year old, large sized, American Pit Bull Terrier mix.
Remmy is looking for that someone special to be close to his heart. He would be on cloud 9 if he had a plush dog bed to snooze on after a day of fun. He wants a family to call his own and not share it with other pets. He goes about his business here, enjoying his strolls and playtime. Remmy is quite the charmer and will fill your life with lots of love, being your devoted companion for years to come. Remmy has a pep in his step and a warm and bright smile, making him easy to fall in love with. Remmy is dreaming of a happy and peaceful home to fall asleep in tonight.
His adoption fee is $125
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff