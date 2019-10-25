Ricky is the life of the party
He is a 6 year old, large size, brown and tan, American Pit Bull Terrier mix.
He is such a big lovable guy, and he loves everyone he meets. Sadly Ricky spent part of his life on a chain and it seems that he wants to make up for lost time. Ricky is enthusiastic and hasn't been trained not to jump up and try to kiss you in the first 5 seconds. He likes to play with other dogs but will be best as an only pet since he does not like to share his sticks. He may be best in a no cat home, and older kids would be able to handle his enthusiastic playfulness better than young kids. We are very fond of Ricky, after he kisses us he rolls over on his back and begs for belly rubs. If he can get an owner who loves him and wants to give him some training, we think Ricky is going to be that person's best friend forever.
His adoption fee $125.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.