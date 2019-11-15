Pet of the Week

Meet Shadow
Shadow wants to be your one love
She is a 4-year-old, medium sized, black and white, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix.
She has enough love to give you will never find yourself wishing for another companion. She is always thrilled to go on hikes or jogs in the park and her excitement is infectious. Shadow is good with children and has been around children as young as three. She is a bit insecure and will look to you for guidance. Shadow will do best in a secure fenced yard and lots of indoor time with her people. She may need to be the only dog in the house but she loves playing with other dogs outside. Shadow is part of the TOP Dog program at the WVHS, working on her obedience, leash skills and more advanced skills to make her shine in public.
Her adoption fee is $125
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.