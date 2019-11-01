Shasta is a 3-year-old white Siberian Husky mix.
Shasta arrived at the WVHS scared with an unkept coat and a sunburn/skin infection on her nose (it is healing, however it is unclear if she needs further treatment). She was slow to trust at first, but now she does a happy dance every time she sees staff and is so excited to get their love. Shasta has been an outdoor only dog and is looking for a family to love, build her confidence and bring her inside to be part of the family. She lived with another big dog and some small dogs too. She enjoys fetch and going for car rides. Shasta only shows her bubbly personality to those in her inner circle and will make her family feel so special and adored.
Her adoption fee is $125.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.