Miss Kitty is a wonderful cat, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
She is a 10-year old, medium sized, brown short-hair mix.
Miss Kitty is a front-declawed cat. She is a lovely girl looking for a quieter home where she can be with her person and hang out inside while appreciating all the simple things in life. At 10 years young, Miss Kitty is healthy and looking for her soft place to land. Her owner dearly loved her but became ill and could no longer care for her.
Her adoption fee is $65
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.