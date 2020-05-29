Meet Keiser
Keiser is a 2-year-old, medium-sized American blue heeler and Labrador retriever mix.
He is looking for one-on-one affection since he grew up with his mother and brother and never had a chance to have any undivided attention. He is a quick study and has learned to walk on a leash in the short time he has been at the shelter. Keiser will need all of his training since he has been an outdoor dog. He will need you to take things slow, giving lots of encouragement along the way and showing him patience as he explores things he has never seen before.
If you are interested in meeting Keiser, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. We will return your call and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment, as soon as possible. His adoption fee is $250.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page. To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. Dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.
—Cala Flamond, World staff