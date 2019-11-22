Meet Rocky.
Rocky is a 10-month-old, medium sized, sable and white, husky mix.
He is a young, handsome, active husky looking for a family who will understand his breed, give him the right training and care, and provide him with a safe secure environment to play, have fun, learn and mature. Rocky is smart, wants to learn, but no one has worked with him and taught all the things he needs to know. He would be a wonderful dog for a husky loving person who knows exactly what he needs.
His adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.