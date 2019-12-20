Pet of the Week

Meet the handsome fellow Bright Eyes. He is a 4-year-old, medium sized, black and white domestic shorthair mix. Bright Eyes has been through a rough time, his owner passed away and he found himself in a shelter kennel. He came in with his three cat housemates who have been adopted. Sadly, Bright eyes has had a harder time adjusting to shelter life and needed a bit more time and space to relax. He may greet you with a hiss, but will allow you to pet him. He is getting more relaxed every day but his goal is to get out of the kennel and into your home and your heart. He is looking for someone who is kind, patient and understanding. Bright Eyes needs someone patient and content to let him be who he is. He is a wonderful boy who is just a bit misunderstood and lonely. Give him some patience and TLC, and he will give you affection.
His adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
—Cala Flamond, World staff