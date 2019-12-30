Pet of the Week

Meet Ace
Ace would love to be your one and only true love, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a 3-year-old, medium sized, black and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix.
Ace enjoys having your attention all to himself and will reward your time by being a loyal companion. He is looking to be an indoor companion to snooze the day away in a plush dog bed with all the comforts of a warm house instead of outside in the cold. He previously lived with a female dog but would be happiest in a home all to himself. He can be rough and rowdy in a playful way with kids so older kids who can enjoy his rowdy play would be best. Ace is house trained, knows the commands sit and stay and loves car rides. He would enjoy a fenced back yard to keep him safe since cats are too irresistibly fun to chase. Ace just needs a buddy to pal around with. Are you the one for him?
His adoption fee is $125.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff