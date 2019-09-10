Say hello to Riley
This sweet boy is an 11-year-old, large size, short-hair tabby mix.
Riley's a shy fellow but he'll relax when you give him encouragement and show him he’s safe. He likes to be petted and brushed and will purr, knead and ask for more. Riley also likes cat companions. This big guy wants to go home with someone who will give him love, stability and time to get to know his new surroundings. You’ll get a handsome, affectionate friend in return.
His adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff