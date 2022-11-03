Cold and flu season is approaching, and that means it's time for flu shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend flu shots for children 6 months and older to protect themselves and their friends and family from the flu. There are two options available — a shot or nasal mist — that your family can use to prevent complications from the flu, such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.



___ ©2022 Mayo Clinic News Network. Visit newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?