Fried salmon, cream cheese and capers on homemade bagels (copy)

Fried salmon, cream cheese and capers on homemade bagels.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Many people love the dense chewiness of a bagel. It satisfies the tummy and the fundamental need to masticate. Somehow, having something really tasty to chew on really appeases that hangry excuse we so often love to use. Pair the bagel experience with a homemade version and you will never want to go back to store bought bagels.

I have never had lox and bagels, mainly because I don't like raw meats or fish. After eating my cooked salmon with cream cheese and capers on a homemade bagel, I most definitely see the appeal. It made me feel ready to run a marathon or at least imagine running one.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?