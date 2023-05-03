Many people love the dense chewiness of a bagel. It satisfies the tummy and the fundamental need to masticate. Somehow, having something really tasty to chew on really appeases that hangry excuse we so often love to use. Pair the bagel experience with a homemade version and you will never want to go back to store bought bagels.
I have never had lox and bagels, mainly because I don't like raw meats or fish. After eating my cooked salmon with cream cheese and capers on a homemade bagel, I most definitely see the appeal. It made me feel ready to run a marathon or at least imagine running one.
Melt butter in a nonstick pan over medium-low heat. Add the salmon, skin side up, cover and cook until the internal temperature reaches at least 145°F. I do 165°F for well done. Note: Do not salt the salmon. The capers are very salty.
If you like, split and lightly toast your bagels. Spread cream cheese on both sides of split bagels. Sprinkle capers over the cream cheese. Some people rinse the capers, but I don't. I like the saltiness it gives. Add cooked salmon and serve immediately.
