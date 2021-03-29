NCW — The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all types, especially those with type O blood.
Those who give blood or platelets April 1-15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who give blood in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
Red Cross blood drives and donation centers follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Here is a list of upcoming donation opportunities:
- April 5, 1:30 to 7 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- April 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ
- April 7, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
- April 8, 2 to 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth
- April 19, 1:45 to 5:45 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee
- April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
- April 20, 1 to 6 p.m., Quincy Community Center, 115 F Street S.W.
- April 21, 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 N. Emerson Ave., Chelan
- April 21, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin St. S.W.
- April 22, Noon to 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 17 N.W. Hospital Way, Brewster
- April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Confluence Health, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee