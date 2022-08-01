NCW — The American Red Cross asks healthy community members to donate blood. There's been a recent decrease in donations, making it difficult to keep stocked hospital shelves, according to a Red Cross press release.
Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Donors who donate blood in the month of August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. They will also be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, with the value of $6,000.
Upcoming donation opportunities:
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
Wednesday: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
Aug. 15: 1:45 to 5:45 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th N.E., East Wenatchee
Aug. 16: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Aug. 17: 1 to 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson
