On Sept. 3, 1987, the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather told the story of an airplane accident near Portland, Maine. That day, Henry Dempsey served as captain of the Eastern Express Airlines commuter flight from Lewiston, Maine, to Boston.
Flying at an altitude of 4,000 feet, Dempsey heard an unusual noise, which seemed to be coming from the rear of the 15-passenger turboprop plane. He turned the controls over to his second-in-command and moved to check things out. Dempsey made it to the aircraft’s tail section when the plane hit an air pocket, jolting Dempsey against the rear door, which he was inspecting as the noise source. The door opened, sucking Dempsey out of the back of the plane. When an emergency light, indicating an open rear door, started to flash, the co-pilot immediately radioed the nearest airport, requested permission to make an emergency landing. The co-pilot also asked for helicopters to search that portion of the Atlantic Ocean for Dempsey.
The helicopters and search and rescue teams never found Dempsey because he wasn’t in the ocean, but they found him after the plane landed. He caught the rail when the door came open and held on, face down, as the plane flew 200 mph. When the plane landed, his face was less than 12 inches away from the concrete. He held on when the aircraft came to a halt, and kept holding on even after the rescue workers arrived. When they said, “You can let go,” Dempsey couldn’t. It took more than 15 minutes for rescue workers to pry his hands from that rail.
Clearly, for Dempsey, this was a pivotal moment in his life. Everyone will experience moments that will be an opportunity to redefine their life, in one way or another.
If you were to reflect on defining moments that have shaped who you are today, what stories or events would come to mind? I asked college students on the first day of class to think about and select five pivotal moments and write about how their life changed. Some described a seismic shift in their perceptions or greater awareness of the people around them. Some described events they chose to experience and/or experiences they would never choose, but happened to them. This exercise is challenging. I was most impressed to learn the extraordinary insights people derived from seemingly ordinary things.
Our lives are less defined or reshaped by information than by stories. The problem for many is that our lives are so cluttered with data and the endless tidal wave of media that we miss the moments that teach us life’s greatest truths.
The concern over fire season is on all of us in this Valley, but I miss the campfire moments. You know, where we share stories or stare into the flames and think about the essential things as only a campfire inspires?
Consider how the gospel of John ends:
“This is the disciple who testifies to these things and who wrote them down. We know that his testimony is true. Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.” (John 21:24,25)
There are other stories, but these give a sense of the power of each life’s unique and powerful experiences. When I think about Henry Dempsey, I imagine he lived with a greater awareness of new possibilities every time he opened a door after that experience. I invite you to reflect on and share your pivotal moments this week.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone