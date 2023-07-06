Aunt Weezie

Greg Asimakoupoulos' aunt "Weezie," Louise Wilson.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

This is the week we reflect upon a much-loved uncle and how much we appreciate the legacy he’s left us. Uncle Sam continues to give us reasons to be grateful we live where we do. Even though our nation is far from perfect, we are the envy of those who flock to our borders in search of a better life.

But last week I was reflecting on a much-loved aunt who died unexpectedly a few weeks ago. My dad’s younger sister was 91, but in good health. Her untimely death caught us all by surprise. Aunt Louise Wilson was looking forward to yet another Fourth of July with her family. In addition to it being Uncle Sam’s birthday, it was also her late mother’s birthday. Independence Day recalled a lot of special memories.



