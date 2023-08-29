Family room

According to a recent survey conducted by Duck brand, 76% of people feel “overwhelmed” by their family members’ messes. 

While finances are a main topic that families fight over, a new survey discovers that cleaning and organizing also top the list.

According to the survey, which was conducted by Duck brand, 76% of people feel “overwhelmed” by their family members’ messes. In fact, the research finds that messiness impacts relationships between family members: 46% of people say it causes “tension” between them; 35% say it causes arguments; and 33% say it is a “source of stress on a daily basis.”



