SPOKANE — Gary Girod can't pass a red kettle without placing at least a couple dollars inside.

When the retired firefighter sees a Salvation Army volunteer with a bell, it also takes him back more than 60 years. That's when the charity showed up for him in the most unlikely of places — stranded on a mountain.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?