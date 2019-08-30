Wenatchee
Wenatchee High School Class of 1969: 50th reunion is planned for Sept. 20-22. A gathering will take place 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20 at the house of Carleen Scroggie Elliot. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided, bring own beverage. A golf outing begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at Three Lakes Golf Course. Contact Marie Meats Gooch at mgoochhome@flymail. net to reserve a tee time or call 663-7025. A dinner with live music is planned Sept. 21, at the BPOE Grand Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave. Dinner is $45 per person. A no-host brunch at Bob’s Burgers & Brews is planned for Sept. 22. RSVP by Sept. 10 to WHS Class of ‘69, P.O. Box 41 Malaga, WA, 98828. For more information, contact Jill Luebber Courtney at jill@courtneyorchards.com, 663-1800 or 679-4407.
East Wenatchee
Eastmont High School Class of 1969: 50th reunion planned Sept. 20-22. Festivities begin 6 p.m. Sept 20 with a no-host gathering at Riverside Pub and Columbia Valley Brewing. A morning golf outing for all skill levels will take place Sept. 21 at Rock Island Golf Course. Cart drivers are welcome. To reserve a spot, contact Phil Jessup at philjessup@msn.com. Dinner with live music is planned Sept 21 at Highlander Golf Course. Dinner is $40 per person; RSVP by Sept. 9. On Sept 22, join a class walk and hike, followed by a 1 p.m. no-host brunch at Cafe Columbia in Pybus Public Market. For registration or information, contact Lorry Miller Clark at lorry.clarkgb@gmail.com or (916) 747-2848, or email Peggy Lieberg Johnson at peggy.johnson@gmail.com. You can find more information on the group’s Facebook page, “Eastmont Class of 1969.”