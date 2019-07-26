Wenatchee
Wenatchee High School Class of 1969: 50th reunion is planned for Sept. 20-22. A brunch will take place Sept. 20 at the house of Carleen Scroggie Elliot. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided. A golf outing begins at 9 a.m. Sept 21 at Three Lakes Golf Course. Contact Marie Meats Gooch at mgoochhome@flymail.net to reserve a tee time or call 663-7025. A dinner with live music is planned Sept. 21, at the BPOE Grand Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave. Dinner is $45 per person. A no-host brunch at Bob’s Burgers & Brews is planned for Sept. 22. RSVP by Sept. 10 to WHS Class of '69, P.O. Box 41 Malaga, WA, 98828. For more information, contact Jill Luebber Courtney at jill@courtneyorchards.com, 663-1800 or 679-4407.
— Cala Flamond, World staff