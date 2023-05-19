The traditional graduation march typically starts with a musical item entitled, “Pomp and Circumstance.” Composed by Sir Edward Elgar, the piece is inspired by a third-act line in Shakespeare’s play “Othello” that reads:
“Farewell the neighing steed and the shrill trump,
The spirit-stirring drum, the ear-piercing fife,
The royal banner, and all quality,
Pride, pomp, and circumstance of glorious war!”
If you want to understand the context of this speech, you can rent the movie, catch a play, purchase the CliffsNotes, or go “old school” and read the book. The basic gist is about an ostentatious display that evokes a sense of grandeur for ceremony. “Pomp and Circumstance.”
It is appropriate to launch our grads with splendor and importance. And, I say to the graduates of all ages, “Well done!” You are due for a big ceremony and celebration, and I wish great and lucrative gifts to all of you!
However, maybe it is time for a recessional song that captures what is needed in the next season in life. This timely piece should be entitled, “Romp and Happenstance!”
Why romp? Launching into adulthood you will need a bit of grit, optimism and attitude to negotiate the obstacles ahead. Of course, we would prefer leaders that are confident, and not too cocky. Assertive, but not overly demanding. Enterprising, but not reckless. Basically, that is how you romp.
Why happenstance? Since life has a way of surprising you with turns and twists our graduates need is a healthy respect for the unexpected. For this, you must see life’s surprises as an opportunity, not an obstacle. Be imaginative, but not careless. Proactive, but not flaky. Persevering, but not stubbornly tripping down “fools hill.” So, when happenstance happens, what will you do? Turn up the volume of “Romp and Happenstance” and let the anthem move you!
Okay, perhaps I should stay in my lane instead of being a cheerleader or a DJ. Two quotes come to mind when I think about romp and happenstance:
C.S. Lewis said, “Every time you make a choice you are turning the central part of you, the part of you that chooses, into something a little different from what it was before.” Everyone faces choices throughout each day. Every moment is an opportunity to move toward something good, or not so good. To “not decide” is still a choice.
Dan Coates would echo the need to prepare for the future by choosing well today, saying, “Character cannot be summoned at the moment of crisis if it has been squandered by years of compromise and rationalization. The only testing ground for the heroic is the mundane. Habit is the daily battleground of character.”
Basically, great leaders are forged from finding a rhythm between that child-like stomp and a flexible respect for the unpredictable. If you’re inclined to read a few “old school” stories you can find a few in the Scriptures.
When God called Abraham to “Go to a land you do not know,” it was romp and happenstance that moved the father of a nation to just start walking. (Genesis 12)
Romp and happenstance that caused Esther to trade fear for bravery as she spoke up to save her people. (Esther 5)
It was a hefty dose of romp and happenstance that moved Rahab to negotiate the safety of her household when the city was assailed by a giant marching band. (Remember, although Rahab was considered to be a prostitute, in coming generations she would be the Great Grandmother (X times) of Jesus. (Joshua chapters 2-6, Matthew 1:5)
Again, sincere congratulations who may or may not hear the grand march of pomp. Remember your history and how you completed this part of your journey. Also, reflect on your personal history and our collective story in history, you will know people who know the song of romp and happenstance. Join the march of people who step forward with courage and an agile resilience to embrace the unknown. We really need a cool song written by a songwriter/composer for this celebration, but more importantly, we need a generation to live it out. How about you?
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.