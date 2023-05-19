Troy Fitzgerald

Troy Fitzgerald

The traditional graduation march typically starts with a musical item entitled, “Pomp and Circumstance.” Composed by Sir Edward Elgar, the piece is inspired by a third-act line in Shakespeare’s play “Othello” that reads:

“Farewell the neighing steed and the shrill trump,



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?