Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the classic Frank Capra film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” There is just something about that fictional town of Bedford Falls that calls to mind a simpler time in our lives. Gower’s Drugstore and the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan are emblematic of small town America, where people knew each other and cared for one another.

Bedford Falls also had a movie house. In the Christmas classic that introduced the world to George Bailey and Mr. Potter, do you recall what the Bijou Theatre was showing? “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” (Now there’s a piece of trivia to store away for a future appearance on Jeopardy.)



