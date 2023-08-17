People gather outside the Ruby Theatre in Chelan to celebrate its 109th anniversary July 30. Several old movies were featured, including the first shown in the theater when it opened in 1914, a silent animated short called “Gertie the Dinosaur.” Each of the silent films was accompanied by live music on the Ruby’s “autoplay” organ.
Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos
A plaque at the Ruby Theatre in Chelan commemorates its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1914.
Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the classic Frank Capra film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” There is just something about that fictional town of Bedford Falls that calls to mind a simpler time in our lives. Gower’s Drugstore and the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan are emblematic of small town America, where people knew each other and cared for one another.
Bedford Falls also had a movie house. In the Christmas classic that introduced the world to George Bailey and Mr. Potter, do you recall what the Bijou Theatre was showing? “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” (Now there’s a piece of trivia to store away for a future appearance on Jeopardy.)
I’m guessing that the Bijou was a gathering place for townsfolk. Double features on Saturday afternoons found the kids munching popcorn and following the adventures of their favorite silver screen heroes. Moms and Dads kept abreast of current events by watching newsreels narrated by the unmistakable voice of Ed Hurlihy. (Would you believe Ed Hurlihy’s son was a member of the church I served in Chicagoland?)
Much like the old drugstore soda fountain, which defined a counter-culture long gone, time was when the local movie theatre was a fixture of our past. It provided neighbors a place to experience life together, sit side-by-side in a relaxed environment and invest in making memories. Soda fountains and movie houses were small enough so that you were known by your first name and greeted when you arrived. Oh, how I miss those days.
A couple weeks ago my wife and I participated in an event we will long remember. We joined with locals in Chelan to celebrate the 109th anniversary of the historic Ruby Theatre. The theatre owners (Larry Hibbard and Mary Murphy, husband and wife) treated us to a wonderful evening of history, refreshments (medium combo of hot buttered popcorn and a Pepsi for $5) and an opportunity to see the very first motion picture ever screened at the Ruby back in 1914. It was a silent animated short called “Gertie the Dinosaur.”
Before the memorable evening was over, we also watched Charlie Chaplin in “The Little Tramp,” Buster Keaton in “The Goat” as well as Walt Disney’s first animated feature “Puss and Boots.” What made the experience exceptional was the fact that each of the silent films was accompanied by live music on the Ruby’s “autoplay” organ.
This unusual relic was manufactured in 1919 and is one of only a handful instruments of its kind still in use. She even has a name. Valentina is referred to as Ruby’s younger sister. Larry Hibbard sat at the console changing player-piano rolls and manually operating the sound effects all the while matching the action on the screen. Truly amazing!
Here are a couple of other amazing facts: the Ruby was built by a couple of local brothers (the Kingmans) just two years after the Titanic sank. It was named for the daughter of the theater’s first manager. I also was impressed to discover that this Chelan landmark has operated continuously since it opened in 1914 (with the exception of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 and COVID in 2020).
Situated in the heart of downtown Chelan, the Ruby is a historical gem that calls to mind the small town vibe of which most Americans only dream about. Unlike the Bijou movie house in Bedford Falls, it really exists. In fact, I love imagining what it must have been like to have gone to the Ruby just after World War II ended to see “It’s a Wonderful Life” for the first time. What a treat that must have been for those who did.
Like an old relative, the Ruby has seen a lot of life lived out. She has been part of a lot of history. And just like my late great-aunt Ruby Watland, she has stories to tell if we only take the time to listen. Let’s not take this wonderful landmark for granted. There will likely come a day when the movie house that began by showing silent films will herself be silent. Let’s enjoy her while we can. And the same goes for aging family members from whom we can still learn a lot. Ask them questions. Make time to listen. Celebrate while you can!
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
