Two soldiers waved our van to the side of the road, where a mangy dog finished his scratch before ambling out of our path.
I was drenched with sweat in the tropical heat and humidity, as were my traveling partners. Along with 11 other men, I had traveled to this area to make the first contact with an isolated hill tribe.
About that time, the realization sank in. This is a big deal. Armed soldiers are stopping us along the border between two warring nations.
Several soldiers stepped into our bus and looked us over, evidently not liking what they saw. Grabbing our young translator by the arm, one of the soldiers marched him away while another remained on board to guard us.
The air was heavy and dead in the oppressive heat. Finally, we saw our guide returning — flanked by soldiers.
As they boarded the bus our guide told us, “The army orders us to leave this area and not come back.”
We looked at one another as the bus turned back from the roadblock. Each of us had chosen to make this trip and search out this tribe. Everyone knew it would be risky — possibly dangerous.
So what was our next step? Should we obey the soldiers’ orders or continue our quest? To the man, we all decided to stay in the area and find the hill tribe.
Ed Cole, founder of Christian Men’s Network, taught me years ago that “the place of agreement is the place of power.” We had all agreed that muggy morning on the frontier to resume our search.
Traveling over another mountain by a different route, we parked, grabbed our gear, hiked a few more miles and found our hill tribe. Our faith in God and agreement together resulted in eventually building an orphanage in that isolated region.
Anything of eternal value requires that Christians and churches take risks. It’s in the DNA of those who follow the God of the Bible. Stepping out in faith to cross the Red Sea, getting out of the boat to walk on water or running to the battle line to stop a bully giant, always requires risk.
In Acts 4, I find it fascinating that the young church, under fierce assault from the civil authorities, did not pray for protection or safety, but for boldness.
What if Moses had refused to confront Pharaoh? What if Joseph had decided to play solitaire in his prison cell rather than use his gift to interpret a dream? What about Esther braving a meeting with the king of Persia? Or Ruth, risking her reputation to sleep at the feet of a city leader?
Did Daniel make a mistake with his three friends in refusing the king’s edict? Or where would the Church be today, if the apostles had obeyed the command to “never again to speak or teach in the name of Jesus”? (Acts 4:18)
Here is a good reminder: Bad times are good times for the church. The good news is getting better all the time as the world gets darker.
When churches follow Christ, they are called to be the leaders in problem-solving, even when they face opposition, antagonism, ridicule and hatred.
In the movie “Forrest Gump,” a hurricane sweeps into the gulf, sending all the shrimp boat owners scurrying into harbor, seeking to escape the storm. Only one shrimp boat stays on the water: Forrest Gump’s.
The storm tears into the harbor with fury, wreaking havoc on all the anchored boats that sought to play it safe. The only vessel to survive and thrive was Gump’s, who kept his boat out doing what shrimp boats are made to do: catch shrimp. And boy, did he rake in a harvest.
Go and do likewise.
Let’s leave the generations that follow us with something more than a balanced budget, a safe place to shelter and a hollow sense of security.
Rev. Micah Smith is president and founder of Global Gateway Network, author of “Heaven’s Heartbeat,” and a Tri-City Herald Spiritual Life contributor.