A scary ghoul is seen through water on a windshield at Hurricane Express Wash. The car washes are offering a haunted car wash experience through Halloween.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You usually know what you’re getting when you pull into a car wash: The soap, the high pressure rinse, the tire shine, the terrifying monsters covered in fake blood scaring the life out of you.

Well, maybe that last one is a little outside the norm. But it’s just one of the things you might encounter if you venture out to one company’s Midlands car wash locations on certain nights this Halloween season.



