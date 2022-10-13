COLUMBIA, S.C. — You usually know what you’re getting when you pull into a car wash: The soap, the high pressure rinse, the tire shine, the terrifying monsters covered in fake blood scaring the life out of you.
Well, maybe that last one is a little outside the norm. But it’s just one of the things you might encounter if you venture out to one company’s Midlands car wash locations on certain nights this Halloween season.
Hurricane Express Wash is turning its six car washes into what is being called the Haunted Hurricane on select nights. Flyers for the event encourage residents to “Experience the Haunted Storm” during the spooky season.
“It’s a great way for a customer to kind of try out our car wash and see all the features and how clean your car can actually get at our car wash, with the best equipment in the business,” Hurricane marketing director Melissa Broom said. “But with this you can also experience a little bit of fun after hours, in the dark, and go through and have a spooky experience.”
Broom said Hurricane bought thousands of dollars in costumes, fake blood, fog machines and other Halloween accessories for the staff that is working the haunted evenings.
The Haunted Hurricane experience will start the moment customers pull onto the car wash lot, Broom said, with costumed characters providing thrills to those waiting in the queue. Hurricane facilities are the type where customers remain in their car as it rolls through the wash tunnel itself, and Broom said there would be costumed ghouls and goblins inside that tunnel who will “pop out at different places” to provide some scares as the vehicle is getting washed.
Car wash technician Ben Noles, who works at the Augusta Road Hurricane location, said he will likely work at one of the company’s haunted car wash experiences several nights in October and added that he hoped to be one of the characters “in the tunnel” scaring customers.
“I think it will be a great experience for people,” Noles said. “It’s unique.”
